"Needs to be taken seriously": Pawan Khera on China's move to establish two counties in Ladakh

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Congress leader Pawan Khera has strongly criticised the government's response to China's establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture, incorporating Ladakh's territory and urged the Centre to take the issue seriously.

Khera said that the "perfunctory objection" raised by the Ministry of External Affairs in Friday's press conference over the issue is "notwithstanding."

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introspect the issue and said "Casual objection by EAM would not work." Khera alleged that China's confidence in making such moves stems from the "clean chit" given by PM Modi.

Speaking with ANI, Khera said, "The perfunctory objection raised by MEA is notwithstanding. China draws its confidence from the clean chit the PM gave on 20th June 2020 after the Chinese incursions in our territory. Now that China has created two counties in Hotan prefecture, it is an area which has been traditionally, historically been ours and we have been very consistent about our claim on the area."

Khera emphasized that the area in question has historically been part of India and that the government needs to take a stronger stance. He feels that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) objections are inadequate and that more decisive action is required.

"This needs to be taken seriously and casual objections by the EAM would not work. PM must introspect that he can't go about distributing clean chits to neighbours who are hostile to our interests," he added.

Furthermore, Khera expressed concerns about China's plan to build a mega-dam on the Brahmaputra river, which could impact Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. He argued that this project undermines India's interests in the northeastern region.

"The dam on the Brahmaputra river again undermines and creates havoc for our interests in the northeastern region. This reflects very poorly on our foreign policy," said the Congress leader.

The MEA has also addressed this issue, urging China to ensure that downstream states are not adversely affected by the dam project and also lodged a protest with China, stating that parts of the new counties fall within Ladakh's territory.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, addressing the issue, said that India has lodged a strong protest with China over the establishment of two new 'counties' in the region that includes the region under the Union Territory of Ladakh, and asserted that New Delhi has never accepted the "illegal occupation" by Beijing.

"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh. We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference.

He further emphasised that the creation of new counties will not affect India's stance on sovereignty over the area, nor will it legitimize "China's illegal and forcible occupation."

"The creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same. We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," he added.

Last week, Chinese media Xinhua reported that the government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced the establishment of two new counties in the region: He'an County and Hekang County.

The establishment of the counties, both administered by Hotan Prefecture, has been approved by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council. The county seat of He'an is Hongliu Township, while the county seat of Hekang is Xeyidula Township, the report added.

