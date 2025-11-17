"Negotiations will be held in Moscow," says Russian Foreign Ministry ahead of Jaishankar-Lavrov meet today

Moscow [Russia], November 17 : The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that "negotiations will be held in Moscow" today between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, setting the stage for a key round of discussions ahead of President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to India in December.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers are expected to review upcoming political engagements between New Delhi and Moscow, while also discussing major bilateral, regional, and global issues.

Cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, the United Nations and the G20 is expected to feature prominently in the talks.

Jaishankar is currently in Moscow leading the Indian delegation for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, scheduled to be hosted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on November 18.

Russian officials have said Lavrov and Jaishankar are likely to discuss preparations for President Putin's visit to New Delhi for the 23rd annual India-Russia summit, scheduled for early December, as reported in TASS.

Putin had earlier instructed his government to examine proposals for expanding trade and economic ties with India, including addressing challenges related to logistics, payments, and the rising trade imbalance. The Russian leader last visited India in 2021.

Today's dialogue comes less than three months after Jaishankar's visit to Russia from August 19-21, when he co-chaired the 26th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC).

"On August 21, EAM met Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and undertook a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India-Russia bilateral relations, including in sectors like trade and economic cooperation, various connectivity initiatives, political, defence and military-technical cooperation, fast-tracking of opening of two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg, etc. On global and multilateral cooperation, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to reform of global governance, and collaboration in G20, BRICS and the SCO. EAM underlined the imperative to expand and energise the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities, " MEA said in a statement.

During that visit, Jaishankar met President Putin, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Foreign Minister Lavrov.

The discussions focused on bilateral priorities, trade mechanisms, connectivity, tariff barriers, and the progress of the India-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement, as per MEA.

India also raised the issue of its nationals serving in the Russian Army and sought an early resolution of pending cases. Regional issues, including developments in Ukraine, West Asia and Afghanistan, were reviewed, with India reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that at least 44 Indian nationals are currently serving in the Russian army.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has raised the issue with Russian authorities, urging the release of these individuals and warning citizens against accepting recruitment offers, citing serious risks to life.

Jaiswal said, "In the last few months, yes, we have come to know, we have been informed of several Indian nationals who have been recruited in the Russian army. We have once again taken up the matter with the Russian authorities to have them released at the earliest, as also to put an end to this practice."

India and Russia signed their Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2000, laying the foundation for annual summits and cooperation across political, defence, economic and technological sectors. In 2010, ties were elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

Today's meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov is expected to continue that engagement as both sides prepare for high-level contacts in the coming weeks, including Putin's early-December summit visit.

