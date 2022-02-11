Negotiations with Taliban planned in Norway, Turkey soon: Reports

Norway and Turkey are expected to hold talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban in the near future, Sputnik News Agency reported citing Afghan media reported.

Citing sources in the Taliban, the media reported that the meeting in Turkey will be held in Istanbul.

From January 23 to January 25, this year the Taliban delegation headed by the Foreign Minister of the Taliban, Amir Khan Muttaqi, paid an official visit to the Norwegian capital at the invitation of the kingdom, Sputnik reported.

The delegation met with special representatives and envoys from the US, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK.

Muttaqi described the visit as successful, and the delegation thanked the Norwegian government for its hospitality and contribution to the strengthening of trust.

Qatar and Turkey are seeking a mandate to manage the Kabul airport, shattered during chaotic mass evacuations and withdrawal of foreign troops last year after the Taliban came to power. The radical movement has agreed to accept technical assistance from Qatar and Turkey but wants to be in charge of the airport's management alone. The talks have continued since August, Sputnik reported.

Taliban took control of Kabul last year in mid-August.

( With inputs from ANI )

