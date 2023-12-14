Nehha Pendse: In a space where I don't feel need to be a lead

Mumbai, Dec 14 Known for her work in ‘May I come in Madam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai’, among others, Nehha Pendse shared she is currently in a space where she doesn't feel the need to be a lead required in each and every frame of the show.

In the discussion about the challenges faced by actors in finding personal time, Nehha expressed: "As actors, it becomes very difficult for us to carve out time for ourselves, especially depending on the demands of our character."

"I am content as long as I can manage to set aside two-four hours daily for myself amidst my work. 'May I Come In Madam' allows me that flexibility, and I would gladly take on a show like this every year. However, it doesn't mean that I won't consider doing mainstream television shows again, but perhaps not at this moment," she said.

The 'Hasratein' actress further said she is currently in a space where she doesn't feel the need to be a lead required in each and every frame of the show.

"It becomes a bit challenging because, as our profession demands, we must adhere to the time constraints. Yet, at the moment, I'm in a happy space, and I believe 'Time is important but time is not limited.' Maybe, when I'm ready, I'll find a role that perfectly aligns with my schedule. Destiny plays a significant role, and I trust that everything has its right time, whether it's a show or a character," added Nehha.

‘May I Come in Madam’ airs on Star Bharat.

