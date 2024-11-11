ne'ma collaborates with Taste of Abu Dhabi as official food waste reduction partner

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): ne'ma - the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, announced its collaboration with Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024, as its official "Food Waste Reduction Partner".

This collaboration aims to educate festival-goers on global food waste solutions at one of the UAE's most popular culinary events. The community event will take place between 15th to 17th November at Gateway Park South on Yas Island and is expected to attract around 17,000 visitors.

Throughout the three-day event, ne'ma will collaborate with participating chefs, restaurants and vendors to manage food waste effectively. ne'ma will also educate visitors on how food waste occurs, providing practical solutions that can be easily implemented in day-to-day life.

As the national custodian for combatting food loss and waste - ne'ma is strategically partnering with ReLoop to compost food scraps and organic materials generated at the event, converting the waste into nutrient-rich compost for local farms. This partnership ensures no food waste ends up in landfills.

Khuloud Hasan Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer of Emirates Foundation and ne'ma Steering Committee Secretary-General said, "Food waste in the UAE is estimated at 3.5 million tonnes annually, highlighting the critical need for partnerships to drive meaningful change. Our collaboration with Taste of Abu Dhabi enables ne'ma to engage with the community directly and sets a new standard for event organisers to minimise their carbon footprint. By providing practical solutions and raising awareness, we aim to influence individual behaviours and contribute to a broader cultural shift in our approach to food consumption."

"We are proud to be partnering with ne'ma to be part of a solution that is so important for the community and wider global efforts to reduce food waste," said a Taste of Abu Dhabi spokesperson.

"As we deliver major festivals in the UAE, we are delighted that we can use our platform to not only spread joy and entertainment, but also integrate meaningful initiatives on a large scale to thousands of people."

Through effective advocacy, partnerships, and outreach, ne'ma's vision is to transform the UAE into a country where no food is wasted. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor