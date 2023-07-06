Nepal: 4 projects built with India's financial assistance handed over to Dailekh local govt

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 6 : Four high-impact community development projects (HICDPs) constructed with financial assistance from the Government of India have been handed over to the local government concerned in Dailekh district on July 3.

The project includes the building of three school buildings of Shree Malika Higher Secondary School, Lalikanda; Shree Bhairav Secondary School, Badabhairav; Shree Jagadish Secondary School, Badakhola and one Campus building of Shree Narayan Campus, Rampur, in Dailekh with financial assistance of NRs 108.60 million from the Indian government, the Indian embassy in Nepal said in an official release on Monday.

The project comes under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' and was formally handed over by Prashant Kumar, Sona, SS (DP), Embassy of India and Namraj Shahi, Chief, District Coordination Committee (DCC), Dailekh.

Under an agreement between India and Nepal, these projects were taken up as High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) which will help the students in the area by providing them with quality educational infrastructure and will create a suitable environment for good quality education in Dailekh District, as per the official release.

Moreover, all these school and campus building projects were implemented through DCC Dailekh.

The ceremony was attended by Mr Top Bahadur BC Chairman of Gurans Rural Municipality, Mr Ganesh Bahadur Thapa Chairman of Bhagawatimai Rural Municipality, Ms Manju Kumari Sharma (Pandey), Acting Chairman of Mahabu Rural Municipality and Mr Loman Sharma, Mayor, Narayan Municipality. However, social workers, political representatives, officials of the Nepal Government and local community leaders were also present on the occasion.

"India has taken up over 544 HICDPs in Nepal and has completed 480 projects since 2003. Amongst these, 14 projects are in Karnali Pradesh of which 4 projects are in Dailekh," according to the release.

In addition, on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day, India has gifted 940 ambulances and 184 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal. Amongst these, till date, six ambulances have been provided to the Dailekh district, the release added.

Furthermore, these projects reflect India's development partnership with Nepal and complement the effort of the Government of Nepal in elevating infrastructure in the field of education.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor