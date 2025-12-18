Nepal: 98 per cent turnout recorded in CPN-UML general convention, counting to start late morning

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 18 : Polling in the ongoing general convention of the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) general convention is now complete, with turnout recorded at 98.40 per cent.

The voting, which commenced on Wednesday morning at around 9:15 AM (local time) continued till 6 AM (local time) on Thursday, as per the party's central election commission.

As per the commission a total of 2,227 convention delegates cast their ballots with 36 absentees. "The vote count is expected to start late morning at around 10 AM if there are no complications," a central election commission member told ANI.

With the completion of the voting, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) has been locked and checked before sealing and certification. Vote counting will begin after a consensus among all stakeholders.

Polling began at 9:12 AM on Wednesday and continued overnight. Despite the use of electronic voting machines, the process took longer than expected, extending the convention by two days beyond the original three-day schedule.

As many as 11 candidates have been elected unopposed while the candidacies of two were scrapped for having violated party norms. Their nomination was unanimous. The UML delegates will elect 301 central committee members from different groups, geographies and clusters.

Former Nepali Prime Minister and incumbent party chair, KP Sharma Oli, who is seeking a third constitutive term, is challenged by Ishwar Pokhrel. Oli's loyalist Shankar Pokharel is contesting the post of general secretary for a second term and is challenged by Surendra Pandey. Both Oli and Pokhrel have their respective panels of candidates for all posts.

Oli's rival, Ishwar, is backed by former President Bidya Devi Bhandari who is very influential in the party, with strongholds in Koshi, Bagmati and Sudurpaschim provinces, according to UML leaders. In the post of general secretary too, Pandey is a strong contender.

Some senior leaders close to Oli revolted and later moved to the Pokhrel camp. That is why we expect a mixed result in office bearer positions as well as in the central committee.

Oli's popularity took a hit after he led the UML-Congress government for more than a year since July last year. The September Gen Z movement ousted him from state power three months ago.

The way he sought to squeeze his rivals in the UML, including Bhandari, Ishwar Pokhrel and their supporters while electing convention delegates from across the country, caused him more damage in the lead up to the ongoing 11th general convention, party insiders say.

Now, even leaders from his own faction have defied the list he prepared. Some have contested as independent candidates, while others have left his faction and aligned with Ishwar Pokhrel's group instead.

Though Oli is in a comfortable position, according to many UML leaders, there will be a tough contest for the post of general secretary between Shankar Pokhrel and Pandey.

The reasons given are that Shankar had an "average" performance as general secretary. Besides, he is unlikely to get the full support of the Oli camp, an Oli supporter said. Vice-chair Bishnu Paudel and deputy general secretary Pradeep Gyawali wanted to replace him but Oli did not agree.

On Monday and Tuesday, thousands of UML leaders and cadres were assembled around the Bhrikutimandap area for the publicity of candidates. The streets leading to Bhrikutimandap were littered with pamphlets, posters, visiting cards, banners and other publicity materials. Candidates are also appealing for votes on social media and sending text messages on mobile phones.

