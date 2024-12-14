Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sidgel attends Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 14 : Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel attended the Autumn Term 2024 Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday.

During the 155th Passing Out Parade of IMA, General Sigdel congratulated the Officer Cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA. He also complimented the instructors and officer cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout and precision during the parade reflecting their hard work and training, the IMA said in a press release.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army, a total of 491 cadets, including 35 from Friendly Foreign Countries, of which two are from Nepal, passed out today at the Indian Military Academy.

“Autumn Term 2024 Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy #IMA” Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy today reviewed the Passing Out Parade, #POP at #IMA, #Dehradun for the Autumn Term 2024. A total of 491 #GentlemanCadets, including 35… pic.twitter.com/oXmwNUZNWV — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 14, 2024

"Autumn Term 2024 Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy #IMA" Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy today reviewed the Passing Out Parade, #POP at #IMA, #Dehradun for the Autumn Term 2024. A total of 491 #GentlemanCadets, including 35 #GentlemanCadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, #FFC, of which two are from #Nepal, passed out today from the hallowed portals of #IMA. #COAS complimented the Cadets for their impeccable drill and turnout at the #POP. He shared lessons from his own military life and exhorted the passing out course to rise to the challenges while dedicating themselves to service of the nation," ADGPI wrote on X.

Extending congratulations to the newly commissioned officers and their parents, General Sigdel gave them the message to uphold the ethos of the Army and strive to be exemplary leaders in future.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said, "Passing Out Parade, #POP at Indian Military Academy, #IMA, #Dehradun" Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy attended the Pipping Ceremony of newly commissioned officers held after the Passing Out Parade, #POP. He also pipped two #GentlemanCadets of #Nepal into Commissioned Officers. #COAS, while congratulating the newly Commissioned #Officers & their proud parents, exhorted them to uphold the highest traditions and ethos of the Army and strive to be exemplary leaders in the future."

“Passing Out Parade, #POP at Indian Military Academy, #IMA, #Dehradun” Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy attended the Pipping Ceremony of newly commissioned officers held after the Passing Out Parade, #POP. He also pipped two #GentlemanCadets… pic.twitter.com/ymS7eu118H — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 14, 2024

As the Reviewing Officer, General Sigdel thanked General Updendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and the Government of India for this distinct honour. As the Honorary General of the Indian Army, he expressed, that the opportunity to review the Passing Out Parade at Indian Military Academy was particularly meaningful for him.

More than two hundred Nepali Cadets have passed out through this same drill square and gone on to achieve very high ranks, within the Nepali Army, including four Chiefs of the Army Staff, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) said in a press release.

Addressing the Passing out Parade, the Reviewing Officer shared that thirty-seven years ago, he too had experienced a similar feeling of elation and satisfaction. He quoted the ancient strategist, Chanakya that, "Your Karma will decide your future". Hence trust that you will progress, by the merit of your actions, rather than your credentials".

The Nepali Army General also paid obeisance to the bravehearts in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Indian Military Academy's War Memorial.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) wrote, "Tribute to #Bravehearts. Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy also paid homage to the #Bravehearts in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at #IMA #WarMemorial."

Tribute to #Bravehearts. Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy also paid homage to the #Bravehearts in a solemn wreath laying ceremony at #IMA #WarMemorial. (2/2)#IndianArmy#NepaliArmy#IndiaNepalFriendship@MEAIndia@DefenceMinIndia… pic.twitter.com/Nkd7qENwVa — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 14, 2024

Earlier today, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, during the third day of his India visit, held multiple engagements solidifying the defence cooperation between New Delhi and Kathmandu, the Ministry of Defence stated.

General Sigdel's engagements focused on a visit to Indian Defence Industries in Pune.

He commenced his official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence relations between Nepal and India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the visit is set to run from December 11 to December 14, 2024, and aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration between the two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor