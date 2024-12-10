Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel begins official visit to India to strengthen Defence ties

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, commenced his official visit to India on Tuesday, marking a key step in further strengthening the defence relations between Nepal and India.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, the visit is set to run from December 11 to December 14, 2024, and aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and explore new avenues for defence collaboration between the two nations.

On Wednesday, December 11, the Nepali COAS will be laying the wreath at the National War Memorial in the National Capital and will be given a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, followed by an interaction with General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, Indian Army, the statement read.

The Nepali General will also be briefed on India's Security Perspective by the Director General Strategic Planning (DGSP) and on the Indian Defence Industry by the Additional Director General, Army Design Bureau. Thereafter, the Nepali COAS is scheduled to call on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

On December 12, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will attend the Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, wherein, as per the unique tradition between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, he will be conferred with the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army by President Draupadi Murmu. The Nepali COAS would also interact with other dignitaries during high tea at Rashtrapati Bhawan and would also call on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. A reciprocal lunch will also be organised by the COAS of the Nepali Army at the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi. Later in the day, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will plant a sapling at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, following which he will depart for Pune.

On December 13, the Nepali COAS will visit Defence Industries and witness a static equipment display in Pune and will engage with representatives of the Indian Defence Industry. Thereafter, he would depart for the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, where he will attend the Reviewing Officer's Dinner in the evening.

On December 14, General Ashok Raj Sigdel will review the parade of the Gentleman Cadets and will take the reviewing officer's salute and will sign the visitors book, present awards to the Colour Party and Cane Orderlies, and would present the Reviewing Officer Plate and Sword. He will also participate in Pipping and Oath Taking and interact with the newly commissioned officers, which includes two Nepali Army Gentleman Cadets, who are getting commissioned.

General Ashok Raj Sigdel will thereafter depart for Ayodhya, wherein he will pay obeisance at the Ram Mandir, and in the evening, he will depart for New Delhi and would be hosted for dinner by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff. COAS, Nepali Army, will depart for Kathmandu on December 15.

The visit by General Ashok Raj Sigdel aims at strengthening military cooperation between the militaries of India and Nepal, besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.

