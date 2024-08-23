Nepal Bus Accident Update: Death Toll Reaches 27, Says Chief District Officer

A tragic incident has occurred involving an Indian passenger bus that was transporting a total of 40 people, which unfortunately plunged into the depths of the Marsyangdi River located in the Tanahun district of Nepal, as confirmed by officials from the Nepal Police, according to a report by ANI. The bus was making its way from Pokhara to Kathmandu when the accident took place.

In relation to this devastating bus accident in Nepal, the Chief District Officer of Tanahun, Janardan Gautam, has reported that the death toll has tragically increased and now stands at 27 individuals who have lost their lives in this unfortunate event. This incident highlights the dangers associated with road travel in mountainous regions.