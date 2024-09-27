Nepal cancels all domestic flights till Saturday morning due to adverse weather condition

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 27 : The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has cancelled all the domestic flights till Saturday morning due to adverse weather conditions across the nation.

"It has been decided that all the domestic flights will be cancelled until Saturday morning. Further decision about the flights will depend on the weather condition. On Friday, many of the flights were diverted and halted due to extreme weather conditions all across the airports and air routes which prompted this decision. High rate of turbulence was also recorded today," Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson at the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal confirmedover phone.

An estimated 75 percent of the domestic flights were cancelled on Friday alone due to the incessant rainfall that has continued for over 24 hours in Kathmandu alone.

On an average, Nepal has 300 two-way domestic flights on daily basis.

Nepal currently is witnessing monsoon winds affecting the entire country, influenced by water vapor from the Bay of Bengal and a low-pressure system in the region. The Met Office has anticipated heavy isolated rainfall in some parts of Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces on Friday night. Light to moderate rainfall is likely in most parts of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Sudurpaschim provinces, and a few places in the rest of provinces could witness light to moderate rainfall, punctuated with thundershowers.

The monsoon season in Nepal generally begins on June 13. The exit, which was usually on September 23, has been extended to October 2. This year, the clouds from the south entered Nepal from the western region on June 10, three days ahead of the usual onset date. Last year, the weather phenomenon started on June 14, a day after the normal onset day.

The monsoon period, which delivers around 80 per cent of the country's total annual rainfall, generally lasts 105 days. But, in recent years, it has been taking more time to withdraw. This year, too, monsoon rainfall will be prolonged by at least five days, met officials had predicted earlier. Nepal has already recorded above-average rainfall this season.

