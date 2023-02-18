Nepal: Devotees high on Shivratri fervour, wait in long queues to enter Pashupatinath Temple's main complex

Nepal is getting high on Shivratri fervour with serpentine lines extending far and wide with devotees waiting for their turn to enter the main temple complex of the Pashupatinath Temple.

Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi-the fourth day of the waning moon in the month of Falgun is observed as Mahashivratri as per the lunar calendar. Thousands of devotees thronged the Hindu Pilgrim site Pashupatinath in the Kathmandu. The temple is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Govinda Sharan Upadhyay, a Vedic lecturer told ANI, "Lord Pashupatinath is also the swami of all the living beings. All the beings that live and die are considered as animals and the swami of them is 'Pashupatinath'. On Shivratri, Lord Shiva is worshipped in six different time frames. During that time people perform Rudrabhishek, and Mahamritunjaya, chant hymns, give alms and perform the rituals on their own. Throughout the day people fast without having any food, some eat fruits and those with special conditions have edibles and come to the temple to worship Lord Pashupatinath."

The day is regarded as Lord Shiva's favourite day and is believed to bring happiness to the hearts of those living in difficulty. Fasting is observed by some on the day and the night is observed with a vigil (Jagram), celebrating Shiva.

People also make fire at home, on public squares and at temples, chant hymns and take prasad on the occasion. Classical dances are performed at Kailashkut and Kirateshwor of the Pashupati area in Kathmandu.

According to the Nepal Calendar Determination Committee, Brahma took the form of Shiva at the midnight of Krishna Chaturdashi of Falgun. So, this day is observed with prayers, pooja, and visits to Lord Shiva's shrines. Hindus believe that the celebration of this day with prayers brings peace and prosperity to one's life.

From early morning today, devotees take baths in rivers and ponds, visit Lord Shiva's shrines and pay homage.

Mithu Malla, a devotee told ANI, "Today, I worship Lord Shiva and chant and dance the hymns of Lord Mahadev-the superior amongst all. Remembering him all the time, am about to reach 70 years so am not keeping the fast but would perform various rituals."

Aware of the Shivaratri pressure, the Pashupati Area Development Trust on Saturday opened all four gates of the temple at 3 am (local time). Three major queues have been formed outside and five inside for devotees to wait for their turn to reach the main temple.

Apart from the devotees, hundreds of Sadhus from various parts of Nepal and India have arrived at the Pashupatinath Temple. They've camped at various locations around the temple, setting up the bonfire and smoking weeds.

"Every year, I come to the Pashupatinath for Jal Abhishek. The pitcher which I am carrying has been offering sacred water to the Pashupatinath Temple since many generations. In every Shivaratri I come to the temple along with this sacred pitcher and perform Abhishek with the water contained in it," a Sadhu who came from India for Shivaratri told ANI.

Some 5,000 security personnel and 4,000 volunteers have been deployed to ensure the orderly management of the devotees that come to the Pashupatinath temple for pooja and darshan today.

Health camps have also been set up on the Pashupatinath temple premises. Along with Pashupatinath, other temples of Lord Shiva in the capital are also crowded with devotees to mark the Shivaratri festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor