Nepal: Devotees throng Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on the first Monday of Sawan

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 10 : Thousands of Hindu devotees thronged Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

The month of Sawan is considered sacred by Hindu devotees and is dedicated to Lord Shiva where the females keep fast adorning green, yellow and red bangles and beads.

During this month, especially on Mondays, devotees, despite their ages and gender, go to the Shiva temple to worship the Lord. It is believed that if the unmarried girl keeps fast every Monday of the Sawan month then she will get the husband of her choice. The married women, however, keep the fast for the good health and prosperity of their husbands and family members.

"This year due to the 'Adhik Maas' the Sawan, on Monday, started in the month of Ashar (third month as per the lunar calendar). I have started fasting from today itself and following the rituals of taking a bath in the morning and performing Pooja is what I am continuing this year," Sushila Katuwal, a devotee thronging the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kathmandu told ANI.

The month which doesn't have Surya Sakranti is called Adhik Maas which means there is no solstice of the Sun between one Aunsi "Amavasya" to another "Amavasya". Sankranti denotes the entry of the Sun from one zodiac to another. Adhik Maas comes with a difference of 32 months, 16 days and 6 hours.

It is another fact that the solar year is of 365 days and about 06 minutes and the lunar year is of 354 days. Thus there is an interval of 11 days, 1 hour, 31 minutes and 12 seconds in both solar and lunar years. As this difference widens every year, it goes from three years to one month, which is called Adhik Maas.

The change in the constellation has contracted the observance of Shrawan Sombar (Monday). Though there are 5 Mondays this year in the month of Shrawan devotees would only perform rituals on two Mondays.

"The month of Shrawan is considered the month of Lord Shiva and the vrata (fasting) started from today. From next week there is Mala Mass and the fasting also has started from today, upon the given supervision we performed the Pooja here," another devotee Rejina Silwal told ANI.

The unmarried females keep fasting and participate in the procession praying for a good husband while married females fast for the longevity of their husband and the wellness of family members.

As per the religious belief, one's wishes are fulfilled and lord Shiva will shower fortune on the devotees who visit the shrines dedicated to him and pay homage after taking an early morning shower on the first Monday of the month of Shrawan.

Enlisted as World Heritage Site by UNESCO, Pashupatinath Temple has high importance for the followers of the Hindu religion as Lord Shiva is regarded as the creator, destructor and preserver of the world.

Apart from its religious importance the Pashupatinath Temple is also regarded as the saviour of Nepal in times of difficulties. A large swath of pilgrims from India and other countries come to Pashupatinath once in their life. Apart from Pashupatinath other Shiva temples or Shivalayas in the capital Kathmandu also witnessed a surge of devotees on the day that is devoted to Lord Shiva.

