Nepal expresses solidarity with Bangladesh violence victims

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 8 : Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for calm and restraint in response to the recent political unrest in Bangladesh. The ministry expressed solidarity with the victims of the violence and emphasized the need for an orderly return to democratic processes.

"We call for calm and restraint by all and stress the importance of an orderly return to the democratic process. We are confident that the strong and resilient people of Bangladesh will be able to ensure a smooth transition towards peace and stability," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said in a statement on Wednesday.

https://x.com/MofaNepal/status/1821204755043230010

The Ministry also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent violence.

"We are deeply concerned about the loss of lives and properties during the protests over the last few weeks in Bangladesh. We convey our sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery," it added.

In light of the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has sought intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to prevent illegal immigration into the North Eastern states from Bangladesh. The organization has also requested that no Bangladeshi nationals be granted asylum or rehabilitation in the North East region.

In a letter to the Union Home Minister, NESO said that, at this juncture, it is also imperative for the Government of India to ensure that the border between North East India and Bangladesh is thoroughly and strictly manned to detect attempted illegal migration from across the border.

"The NESO would like to draw your attention with regard to the tumultuous events in the neighbouring country of Bangladesh where a civil war-like situation is taking place. Such a situation can have serious ramifications in India, especially in the North East Region where four states share a common international boundary with Bangladesh," the NESO said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor