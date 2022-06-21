Nepal house speaker urges government to respond to questions on rise in petrol prices

The speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives has urged the government to respond to questions on the rising petroleum prices as members of parliament from both the opposition and ruling alliance raise questions at Monday's session.

House speaker, Agni Prasad Sapkota made the ruling after MPs from the ruling coalition and opposition raised questions over the massive price hike in petroleum products which has been a frequent phenomenon.

"The House's attention has been to the issue (petroleum products price hike) raised by the honourable members. I would also like to draw the attention of the government. I urge the government to present truth and facts on a matter before the house," Sapkota said.

On Monday's meeting, Dev Prasad Gurung, Chief Whip of the ruling Maoist Center dragged the attention of the government to the price hike and suggested searching for alternatives to it.

"The Nepal Oil Corporation lately also has increased the price of petroleum products. I would like to drag the attention of the government to timely search for an alternative of petroleum products and also reduce price," Gurung, the chief whip from Maoist Center, one of the member party of the ruling coalition said.

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has raised the price of petrol to Rs 199 per litre and diesel to Rs 192 with effect past Sunday midnight.

Taking an aim against the government over the sudden increase in the price of petroleum, Padma Kumari Aryal from the opposition CPN-UML demanded the government's response to the sudden hike in fuel price.

"There has been a hefty hike in the price of petroleum products in this nation. Right after the commencement of local elections a month ago, the incumbent government in a very short duration of time has increased the price four times. The latest increment in the price of petroleum has shot the price of a litre of petrol to (Nrs) 199 whereas the price of Diesel and Kerosene has gone up to (Nrs) 192 per litre. Price of aviation fuel for domestic carriers has been increased by (Nrs) 19 while for international carriers it has been increased by 100 USD," the former member of the cabinet under the Prime Ministership of KP Sharma Oli said.

In the latest round of adjustment in fuel price as per the international market, the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has increased the price of petrol by Rs 21 per litre and diesel and kerosene by Rs 27 per litre with effect from last night.

Similarly, the price of aviation fuel has reached Rs 185 per litre (domestic) and USD 1,645 per kilo litre (international).

"This dearth has frustrated the citizens, they are reeling under tough times because of it. It is the first time that Nepal has ever witnessed such a massive hike in petro price," she added.

Issuing a release on Sunday evening, NOC has stated the Russia-Ukraine war to be the sole reason affecting the international fuel market and prices were adjusted in line with the international market.

On Thursday, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the sole supplier of fuel to the NOC, sent a list by increasing the price of fuel. As per the price list, the price of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel was increased by Rs 6.52, Rs 19.3 and Rs 91.91 per litre, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor