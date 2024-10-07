Nepal: India hands over emergency relief materials for families affected by recent floods, landslides

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 7 : India on Monday handed over a consignment of emergency relief materials for families affected by the recent floods and landslides in Nepal.

As per a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the relief materials were handed over by the Second Secretary Narayan Singh on behalf of the Government of India to the Chief District Officer of Banke Khagendra Prasad Rijal.

"The consignment of 4.2 tonnes of humanitarian assistance comprising tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, chlorine tablets and water bottles were transported to Nepalgunj from India. Government of India is also arranging other essential hygiene items and medicines as well as other relief materials, which will be delivered soon," the release stated.

"Government of India continues to remain steadfast in extending all possible support to the Government of Nepal in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides," the release states further.

India continues to be a first responder in crisis situations in its neighbourhood and beyond. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, the Government of India was the first responder and carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad, Operation Maitri. India also assisted with relief materials in the aftermath of the Jajarkot earthquake in November 2023.

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) also came forward in the relief work and donated a cheque of NPR 1 crore each as flood relief to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

