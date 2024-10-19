Nepal: Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organizes 'Dashain, Tihar and Chhath' Mahotsav'

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 19 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organised a 'Mahotsav' in its premises to celebrate the shared cultural heritage between Nepal and India.

The Friday evening 'Mahotsav' featured cultural performances by Nepali bands, showcasing ethnic, folk, fusion, & contemporary music, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

The post read, "@IndiaInNepal celebrated shared cultural heritage of India and Nepal on the occasion of Dashain (Dussehra), Tihar (Diwali), and Chhath. The evening featured cultural performances by Nepali bands Sur Saptak and Kanta dAb dAb, showcasing ethnic, folk, fusion, & contemporary music that captivated the audience."

The post also included photos of the bands performing in the event with audiences in the lawn inside the Embassy premises enjoying the evening.

"Distinguished guests from different walks of life in Nepal, including from the fields of art and culture, joined the festive occasion partaking the traditional delicacies of Nepal and India, and enjoying a swing on the 'ping'," the post further stated.

Dashain (Dussehra or Vijay Dashami in India) was celebrated from October 3 to October 16 in Nepal. It is the longest Hindu festival, traditionally celebrated for two weeks with prayers and offerings to Goddess Durga. The great harvest festival of Nepal, Dashain is a time for family reunions, exchange of gifts and blessings, and elaborate pujas. Dashain honors the Goddess Durga, who was created out of the 'shakti' or energy of all the gods, armed with weapons from each of them.

Diwali, the five-day festival of lights, known as Tihar in Nepal honours Yama, the God of Death, while the worship of Laxmi, the Goddess of Wealth dominates the festivities. Tihar will be celebrated in Nepal from October 30 to November 3.

'Chhath Puja' is a Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun that is celebrated in several Indian states and even outside the country. The festival will be celebrated this year from November 5 to 8.

