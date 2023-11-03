Nepal: Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organizes event to bolster cooperation in traditional medicine

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 3 : The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday organized a discussion on the prospects for further cooperation between India and Nepal in the field of traditional medicine, especially Ayurveda, as a part of celebrations for the 8th Ayurveda Day.

The event was attended by representatives of the Nepal government, Ayurveda Doctors Association of Nepal, Chambers of Commerce and Ayush industry in Nepal.

Addressing the event, Deputy Chief of Mission Prasanna Shrivastava outlined India-Nepal cooperation in the field of traditional medicine, including Ayurveda, and spoke about the various initiatives taken to promote cooperation in Ayurveda through the exchange of knowledge, expertise and capacity building.

He also mentioned that the celebrations of the Ayurveda Day this year align well with the theme of India's G20 Presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"India and Nepal are cooperating in the field of traditional medicine including Ayurveda. It is a part of our shared knowledge and wisdom. This cooperation is manifestation of close cultural and historical ties between two countries that has been strengthened by people-to-people links over centuries. We already have a framework for collaborating in the field of traditional medicine, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise and motivates all," Deputy Chief of Mission, Srivastava said addressing the event.

Dr Vasudev Upadhyay, Director General (Ayurveda & Alternative Medicine), Ministry of Health and Population, Government of Nepal said that Ayurveda is a recognized system of healthcare in Nepal and highlighted initiatives taken by the Nepal government for promotion of Ayurveda.

Harkirat Singh Bedi, Business Head, Dabur Nepal, provided the industry perspective and spoke about how Dabur has developed a supply chain for sourcing herbs from Nepal leading to sustainable herb farming opportunities for local communities.

Giving a practitioner's perspective, Dr Shyam Babu Yadav, President, the Ayurveda Doctors Association of Nepal, mentioned that Ayurveda forms a core part of medicine in Nepal and highlighted its rich history in Nepal.

