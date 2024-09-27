Nepal Issues Red Alert, Cancels All Domestic Flights Amid Severe Weather

Mumbai is set to undergo a major transportation upgrade with the construction of the country's largest and longest urban tunnel, which will connect Thane and Borivali. This project aims to cut travel time and ease congestion in the city. The twin tunnel will pass through Sanjay Gandhi National Park and is funded by a loan from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC), with approval from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project, which is estimated to cost 166 billion rupees (approximately $2 billion).

The tunnel will reduce travel time between Thane and Borivali to just 12 minutes, covering a distance of 11.8 kilometers, with 10.25 kilometers underground. It will have two lanes in each direction, plus an emergency lane, and is expected to be completed by 2028.

Alongside the Thane-Borivali tunnel, the MMRDA has secured funding for several other infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. These include the Thane Coastal Road, the expansion of the Ghatkopar to Thane East Free Corridor, an elevated road from National Highway No. 4 to Katai Naka, the construction of creek bridges and roads, an elevated road from Kalyan Murbad Road to Badlapur Road, and an elevated road on the eastern express highway in Thane city. These initiatives aim to improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and promote economic growth in the region.