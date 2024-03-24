Nepal: Kathmandu soaks in colours of Holi celebration

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 24 : Kathmandu on Sunday drenched itself in variety of colors with thousands of people come out of their house, smearing each other with colors and exchanging the Holi wishes.

Foreigners also joined the celebration in Basantapur Durbar Square, a common place for Kathmanduites to gather and celebrate the festival of colors. Basantapur or the Kathmandu Durbar Square which has witnessed major turmoil's and changes in Nepal is also referred as the "Holi Junction of Kathmandu". Every year, people visit the historical courtyard to observe the festival of colors.

"Holi is the festival of colors, we smear each other- friends and families; those members who are far from the house also come back for the celebration. Today we are gathered here at Basantapur to celebrate the festival, likewise, in other places as well," Anupam Kandel, one of the revelers told ANI.

The festival, also called the Spring festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The first day of the festival is called Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second-day Dhuleti or Holi. Holika Dahan, the death of Holika, the symbol of the triumph of good over evil, is marked by lighting a bonfire, and performing a special Puja to burn evil spirits.

The next day, people enjoy smearing one another with different colors including Abir or red vermilion powder.

Among various cultural festivals celebrated in Nepal, the Fagu Poornima carries its own specialty and significance. People from old to young age enjoy the festival with enthusiasm. One of the widely observed festivals of the country, the festival begins on the eighth day of the new moon

and ends with the burning of the 'Chir', which was installed earlier, on the full moon day later today.

"The environment of Basantapur Durbar Square is enthralling. We are having a good time here celebrating Holi," another reveler Ashok Tiwari said.

According to a Hindu believes, demon king Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Vishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahalad.

Following her brother's instruction, Holika, who had a boon from the god that fire would not harm her, sat on fire with Prahlad on her lap but was burnt to death while Prahalad remained unhurt due to the blessing of God Vishnu.

From then onwards, the festival also known as Holi, celebrated by smearing color with enjoyment. There is also a saying that Lord Vishnu had told Holika that the boon she had received would be meaningless if it was misused.

People also believe that any premonitions can be avoided if "Tika" made from the ashes of the 'Chir' is put on one's forehead or kept in the house.

The formal start of Holi in Nepal starts with the erection of the "Chir" in the premises of the Basantapur Durbar Area, the old residence of Nepali rulers over the time.

In order to mark the death of Holika, who have got the boon to remain unaffected in fire gets burned down. In order to mark the victory of godliness over the devil forces, holi is believed to have started and the burning of Chir is based on it.

This traditional culture of playing the Holi is marked on two separate days in Nepal. The Hilly and Himalayan districts of Nepal mark the day of holi on Sunday (this year) whereas the Terai districts will be celebrating Holi on Monday, this year.

