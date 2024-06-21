Nepal: Large scale Yoga demonstration held in Lumbini, Pokhara for International Day of Yoga

Lumbini [Nepal], June 21 : The Embassy of India in Nepal organised a large-scale Yoga demonstration on the eve of the International Day of Yoga in Lumbini and Pokhara on Thursday.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal organized a Yoga demonstration in various iconic locations of Pokhara which included the Shanti Stupa - the first World Peace Pagoda in Nepal situated on the picturesque Anadu Hill near Pokhara.

The events commenced with a sunrise Yoga session at the scenic Sarangkot viewpoint offering the participants breathtaking views of the Annapurna mountain range. It was followed by a Yoga demonstration at the revered Shiva Temple at Pumdikot, near Pokhara.

In addition, the Embassy of India in Nepal in association with the Lumbini Development Trust on Thursday organized a large-scale Yoga demonstration in Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The event is held in Lumbini on the eve of International Day of Yoga which is being celebrated across the world on Friday with the theme "Yoga for Self and Society." Senior officials of the Lumbini Development Trust and more than 900 Yoga enthusiasts from the region participated in the event.

Lumbini Chief Minister, Jokh Bahadur Mahara, Chief Guest for the event thanked the Embassy of India for organizing the event at the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha and for strengthening India-Nepal cultural ties. He underlined that the International Day of Yoga will help to generate greater awareness about Yoga leading to a healthier and balanced society.

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, underlined that Yoga has become a global phenomenon, particularly since the United Nations designated 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 based on a proposal by India. He said that the sacred land of Lumbini, a symbol of peace and harmony, provides a perfect setting to celebrate the timeless practice of Yoga.

Naveen Srivastava also said that the Embassy of India will collaborate every year with the Lumbini Development Trust to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in Lumbini.

The Embassy of India, in association with the Pokhara Metropolitan City, will organise a mega Yoga demonstration at the Pokhara Rangshala Stadium tomorrow to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor