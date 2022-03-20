Nepal local polls: Thousands of people turn up for temporary police personnel recruitment drive

As the Nepal government called for 100,000 recruits for security during the local level elections slated for May, thousands of male and female candidates below the age of 54 queued in premises of Metropolitan Police Circle in Kathmandu to fill their application for the recruitment of temporary police personnel.

This comes after the Ministry of Finance granted permission to the Nepal Police to recruit 100,000 temporary police for maintaining security during the upcoming local level polls.

"We are people from the working-class who have to work for survival. It's better to be engaged for a short duration of time rather than staying idly. If we got selected, then it would support the finances of the house. Also, it doesn't require any academic qualifications which has encouraged us to apply for this," Rama Lama, one of the applicants traveled for two hours by bus to file the application told ANI.

"Unemployment has prompted me to file the application for it. Also, it is a chance to utilize the leisure time which also would generate the income," said another applicant Asmita Subedi.Locally referred to as "Myadi Police" or police force having a certain period of time for functioning, the applicants can apply for the vacancies from March 20 (Sunday) to March 25 (Friday).

The applicants who get selected will be recruited for a span of 40 days and their duties would dissolve automatically after the commencement of the local election on May 13 this year.

People from all walks of life including youths and new mothers were seen waiting in a queue to get their names registered for the post.

The Department of Human Resources Development (HRDD) at Nepal Police Headquarters said that interested persons meeting the eligibility criteria could submit the application to all 75 district police offices, including three metropolitan police ranges in Kathmandu Valley.

The candidate applying for the post should fall in the age bracket of 15-54 years. Further, any applicant other than a Nepali citizen will be deemed disqualified.

As per the official notice, prior to submission of the application, the candidates should make sure that they are literate with no political affiliation, are physically and mentally sound, and have never been convicted of a criminal offence involving moral turpitude.

The salary of these temporary police officers will be Rs 30,280. Besides, they will also be provided Rs 7,000 as a ration along with uniforms worth Rs 6,000 and a travel allowance of Rs 1,000. Altogether, each temporary police officer will be provided with Rs 44,480 by the state.

The HRDD said retired personnel of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, former forest guards, and those who had successfully performed their job as myadi police in earlier polls will be given special priority.

( With inputs from ANI )

