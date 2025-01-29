Nepal observes Martyrs' Day, PM KP Sharma Oli pays homage at Sahid Gate

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 29 : As Nepal is observing Martyrs' Day today, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy and the republican system in the country at the Sahid Gate, a commemorative site in Kathmandu, since the overthrow of monarchy in the nation.

Prime Minister Oli along with the council of ministers laid wreaths at the statues of those who sacrificed their lives for democracy and the establishment of the republic.

Nepal on Wednesday is observing Martyrs' Day across the country with various programs held in remembrance of those who fought for democracy and freedom in different historical periods. The occasion has been marked annually since January 1951.

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister, ministers, members of parliament from various political parties, the Chief Secretary of the Government of Nepal, heads of security agencies, and the Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City also paid their respects to those who sacrificied their lives for democracy and establishment of the republic.

Prime Minister, ministers, high-ranking government officials, people's representatives, members of the security forces and the March Past team paid their respects to the martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial next to the Army Pavilion in Kathmandu.

Celebrated every year on Magh 16 (End of January), Nepal marks the day with various programs in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the establishment and restoration of democracy and freedom.

The Day is observed by remembering the struggling life and devotion of Shukra Raj Shastri, Dharma Bhakta Mathema, Dasharath Chand and Ganga Lal Shrestha as well as the contributions of those who sacrificed their lives for the establishment of democracy in the country.

A week-long Martyrs' Week also was observed in memory of people who sacrificed their lives against the then-Rana regime. The Rana rulers back then had executed Shukra Raj Shastri in Teku-based Pachali, Dharma Bhakta Mathema at Sifal and Ganga Lal Shrestha and Dasarath Chand at Shobha Bhagawati within a week while demanding independence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor