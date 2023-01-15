Nepal plane crash: Five Indians among 72 onboard, 30 bodies recovered

Kathmandu, Jan 15 Five Indian nationals were onboard the plane that crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, and at least 30 bodies have been recovered so far.

According to the airport authorities, of the 72 passengers onboard including the crew members, 53 were Nepali citizens and five were Indian, four were Russian, two South Korean, one Irish, one each from Argentina, Australia and France.

The airport authorities said that they are still looking for survivors.

Chief District Officer, Tek Bahadur KC of Kaski district confirmed that dead bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far.

An ATR 72 aircraft that flew to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines, said.

Images and videos posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing from the crash site.

