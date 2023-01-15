Nepal Plane Crash: PM Prachanda arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport

After a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people on board crashed near the Pokhara airport on Sunday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda instructed all government agencies to conduct effective rescue operations. Following the crash of a Yeti Airline ATR-72 near the Pokhara airport, the prime minister called an emergency Cabinet meeting. As reported in My Republica, he instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs, security personnel, and all government agencies to conduct effective rescue operations in the tragic accident.

Several people were killed on Sunday after an aircraft crashed in western Nepal’s Pokhara, an army spokesman said, as hundreds of rescue workers scoured the hillside crash site.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport. There were a total of 68 passengers and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported.