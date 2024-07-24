Nepal Plane Crash: Saurya Airlines Flight With 19 Passengers Onboard Crashes In Kathmandu (Watch Video)

A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Nineteen people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, said Premnath Thakur, TIA spokesperson.

A Saurya Airlines aircraft carrying nineteen people, including crew, crashed during takeoff at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu at around 11 am on Wednesday. #LokmatTimes#SauryaAirlinesCrash#KathmanduAirport#TribhuvanAirport#AirplaneAccident#RescueOperationspic.twitter.com/xG78R4tEQC — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 24, 2024

A Saurya Airlines aircraft crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday. Nineteen people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, said Premnath Thakur, TIA spokesperson.The cause of the accident and the casualty is still unknown.

Saurya Airlines serves five destinations across three provinces of Nepal from its hub at Tribhuvan International Airport. Saurya Airlines operates a fleet of CRJ 200 aircraft. Saurya Airlines was the first airline to operate the Canadair Regional Jet in Nepal, also becoming the second airline in Nepal after Cosmic Air to operate a jet engine aircraft on the domestic routes.