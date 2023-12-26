Nepal PM hints at possible cabinet reshuffle in address on completion of one year in office

Sauraha [Nepal], December 26 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Tuesday hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle in his address to the nation on the completion of one year in office. In a virtual address, the Prime Minister conveyed his unwillingness to entertain excuses from ministers regarding their subpar performances.

"Today, I want to assure the public and remind the ministers that failure isn't an option. We must deliver our best for the nation's best interests. In a scenario of underperformance, I find myself unable to grant forgiveness," the Prime Minister said addressing the nation on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister articulated, "We all bear a moral obligation to ensure fairness in our responsibilities. If one cannot exhibit efficiency, stepping down becomes imperative. This counsel isn't directed solely at others but applies to myself as well. If I haven't succeeded in ushering positive changes or nurturing hope in the country, then continuing in this position becomes unnecessary for me." Dahal assumed the role of Prime Minister following his appointment by then-President Bidya Devi Bhandari, under Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal on 26 December 2022.

Dahal at the time had broken the alliance with the Nepali Congress and claimed the majority in the parliament to be the 44th Prime Minister of the Himalayan Nation. Dahal, also known by his nom de guerre Prachanda, was appointed PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 members of the Parliament to form the new government. He served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017.

Prachanda approached the President for his appointment as Prime Minister on 25th December 2022- after a coalition of six parties decided to support him to form the next government. The general elections did not produce a clear winner.

The unexpected decision came after the CPN-Maoist Centre abruptly severed ties with Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress party which had been in power along with its allies.

Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of NepalUnified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) were among the parties who forged the new coalition back then. Prachanda and Oli at that time had struck an agreement to govern the country on a rotational basis, with Oli agreeing to make Prachanda Prime Minister first as per the latter's demand.

But the coalition didn't last for even 6 months when Oli along with other parties walked out of the government. It was then that the Nepali Congress stepped into and supported the Maoist Center forging a new coalition. The new coalition has continued to date.

Nepal always has been marred by political stalemate with frequent change in government running less than a year. As the incumbent coalition consists high number of parties on board, the doubt over the longevity of government has been a prime concern. In his Tuesday's address the Prime Minister in a bid to assure the public of no misunderstanding between the parties that are on board the government.

"I extend my gratitude to all cabinet members, lawmakers, the current parliament, and political parties for their continuous trust and support. While perceptions of coalition governments often depict significant disturbances, instability, and disorder, I'm appreciative of the coalition's components and leadership for ensuring governmental stability," the Prime Minister concluded.

