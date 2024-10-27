Nepal PM Oli to visit China next month, likely to discuss Belt and Road Initiative

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 27 : Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is expected to visit China in November, officials from the Nepali Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Foreign Ministry told ANI.

Oli completed his 100 days in office last week and has now directed officials to update him on the progress of projects underway in Nepal by China along with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"The Foreign Ministry has been directed to report to the Prime Minister about progress on BRI and other bipartisan agreements signed between the two countries. He will be briefed about it within this week. Along with preparations for the visit also has started," a Foreign Ministry official seeking anonymity told ANI.

Though Nepal and China had signed the BRI agreement in 2017, it has remained secretive with neither of the parties disclosing the details of the agreement that was signed in Kathmandu.

Chinese ambassador to Nepal, "Chen Song" over time has claimed the second phase of Ring Road, HilsaSimikot Road, the fourth phase of Araniko Highway, and the ICP (Integrated Check Post) in Korala of Mustang be underway under the BRI framework.

"Apart from the BRI, Prime Minister Oli will have rounds of discussions on issues relating to energy and trade. He will lead a delegation to Northern neighbor within the third week of November," another official from the Prime Minister's Office toldon the condition of anonymity.

Oli, also the chairperson of CPN- Unified Marxist Leninist (UML) on July took over as Prime Minister for the fourth time forging alliance with Nepali Congress, largest party in parliament in terms of existing seats.

After taking over charge as Prime Minister, Oli embarked on visit to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

During his visit, he also held meetings with state and government heads of various nations including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

