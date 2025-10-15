Nepal PM Sushila Karki mourns death of Bipin Joshi as Hamas releases body

Kathmandu, Oct 15 Interim Nepalese Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the death of Nepali national Bipin Joshi, whose body was handed over by Hamas to Israel, bringing a tragic end to two years of uncertainty and hope.

Taking to X, Karki wrote, "I am stunned by the news confirming the tragic death of Bipin Joshi amidst two years of unwavering hope and prayers. This heartbreaking news has caused us profound pain. In this difficult moment, I offer my heartfelt tribute to him and express deep condolences to the grieving family and relatives."

Joshi, 23, had arrived in Israel in September 2023, just 25 days before the October 7 attacks, as part of the 'Learn and Earn' program, where he was studying and working at Kibbutz Alumim, according to the Times of Israel.

Paying tribute to him, Karki said, "Bipin Joshi was not just a student; he was a shining example of thousands of Nepali youth who have gone abroad in search of knowledge. His life was filled with enthusiasm, perseverance and a humble nature to help others. We wished that he would return safely and make a significant contribution to the development of Nepal."

The Prime Minister described Joshi as "a son of Nepal and a supporter of peace" who became "an inhuman victim of international conflict."

She said that since the news of his abduction, the entire nation had been praying for his safe release, but the confirmation of his death had "shattered all our hopes and dreams of the past two years."

Karki lauded his courage during the Hamas assault, adding, "He is no longer with us. But the fact that he saved the lives of many other friends by showing unprecedented courage, bravery and sacrifice in the last moments before being taken hostage has made us all forever grateful to him. This heroic act of his is the greatest legacy of his life, which will always keep him alive as a symbol of Nepali pride. May the soul of Bipin Joshi rest in peace. The nation will never forget his sacrifice and bravery."

There were 16 other Nepalis present at Kibbutz Alumim when the attack took place. Ten of them were killed, five sustained injuries, and one managed to escape unharmed.

On Tuesday, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai held a telephonic conversation with Israel's Foreign Ministry Director General Eden Bar Tal.

The Israeli government extended its condolences to the bereaved family and to the government and people of Nepal, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that Israel has assured full assistance for the repatriation of Joshi's remains.

"Foreign Secretary Rai expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and people of Israel for their continued efforts, up to the last moment, to ensure the safety of hostages," the statement read.

Rai also confirmed that the Embassy of Nepal in Tel Aviv has been directed to coordinate closely with Israeli authorities to facilitate the repatriation of Joshi's body to Nepal.

