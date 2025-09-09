Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel accepts KP Sharma Oli's resignation

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 : Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has officially accepted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, following Oli's announcement earlier on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported.

The resignation comes amid unprecedented protests led by Gen Z youths, who have been demanding accountability over corruption, government restrictions, and alleged police misconduct. Over the past two days, these demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane was reportedly brought out to speak to protesters at Nakkhu Prison after protesters surrounded the prison. Lamichhane, who had been detained over a cooperative savings case, addressed the crowd in a video shared on social media.

Earlier, The Kathmandu Post reported that protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalised on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have also vandalised the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters have attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

Despite authorities imposing curfews across the Valley and deploying heavy security forces, the protests continued to grow, ultimately putting immense pressure on the government and prompting Oli to step down, as per The Himalayan Times

Further, the senior government officials have issued a public appeal calling for restraint as the country continues to grapple with widespread demonstrations.

Officials expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and extended sympathy to the injured.

"With the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli now accepted, we sincerely urge all citizens to remain calm and avoid further damage to life and property," the appeal stated. "We also call on all concerned parties to seek a swift and peaceful resolution through political dialogue."

According to The Himalayan Times, the appeal was signed by key officials including; Eknarayan Aryal, Chief Secretary, Government of Nepal; Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff, Nepali Army; Gokarnamani Duwadi, Home Secretary, Government of Nepal; Raju Aryal, Inspector General, Armed Police Force, Nepal; Chandra Kuber Khapung, Inspector General, Nepal Police; and Hutraj Thapa, Chief Investigation Director, National Investigation Department.

Authorities emphasised that cooperation from citizens and restraint from all parties are critical to stabilising the situation and preventing further casualties or property damage.

