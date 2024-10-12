Nepal President to former King offer 'tika' to public on Bijaya Dashami

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 12 : From Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel to the former Nepal King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah, Nepal's VVIPs on Saturday offered 'tika', a religious mark worn usually on the forehead also known as tilak, to the public on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami.

Nepal's Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav also offered 'tika' to the public. Dozens of people stood in queue at the official residence of the President and Vice-President to receive the 'tika' from the head and deputy head of the state.

President Paudel offered 'tika' to distinguished guests, comprising high-ranking officials and dignitaries, between 2 pm and 3 pm (local time). Subsequently, a designated period from 3 pm to 5 pm was allotted for the general public seeking to receive tika from President Paudel at Sheetal Niwas.

On the other hand, the former King, who resumed the tradition of offering 'tika' and prasad to the general public for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, administered tika to the public at 4 PM (local time).

Among those who received 'tika' from the king was the Bollywood actress of Nepali origin, Manisha Koirala.

On the tenth day of the Bada Dashain, juniors received 'tika' and blessings from elders. With the offering of 'tika' and 'jamara', the worship of Sri Durga Bhawani at Dasainghars for nine days concludes formally today after the sprinkling of holy water.

People receive tika and jamara till the next full moon. Tika and jamara are considered the auspicious gifts of the goddess Nawa Durga and they signify prosperity.

It is believed that one need not seek an auspicious hour if one undertakes any new assignment, campaign or journey on the auspicious day of Vijaya Dashami. The Vijaya Dashami festival is celebrated in commemoration of the victory of truth over evil and the victory of divine forces over demonic forces.

