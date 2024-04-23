Nepal President urges Qatar Emir to secure release of student feared to be in Hamas captivity

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 23 : Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel urged the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to facilitate the release of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese student who is feared to be in the captivity of Hamas terrorists since the horrific terror attacks on southern Israel, on October 7 last year.

According to officials at the secretariat of the Nepalese President, Paudel made the request during the bilateral talks with the Emir of Qatar, who is currently visiting the Himalayan country. The talks were held at the Sheetal Niwas.

"The President reiterated that the well-being of Bipin Joshi was a major concern, as he requested the Emir of Qatar to step up efforts and secure his release from (Hamas) captivity at the earliest," Kiran Pokharel, press advisor to the Nepalese President told ANI.

In response, Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Al-Thani, pledged further efforts for the release of Joshi, who is believed to be in the captivity of Hamas since last October.

Nepal had previously taken up Joshi's abduction with Qatar, given the involvement of Qatar in negotiating a pause in the hostilities between Hamas and Israel to facilitate the release of some hostages earlier.

"The President's call for more initiatives to secure Bipin's release was met with assurance from the Qatar Emir. Qatar's past engagement in dialogue with Israel and Hamas for Joshi's search and release has raised our hopes of more concrete efforts in this direction," Pokharel added.

Of the estimated 1200 people who perished in the Hamas attacks in the southern kibbutzes and elsewhere in Israel on October 7, last year, 10 were Nepalese students. Another four were grievously injured. Bipin is feared to have been among those abducted and taken hostage by Hamas.

Over 49 students of Sudurpaschim University, studying agriculture science, had gone to Israel under the 'Learn and Earn' program just a month before the attack. All students, barring Joshi, were repatriated soon after the attack.

Since then, Joshi's family members have been pleading with the government for his safe release. His immediate whereabouts remain unknown.

