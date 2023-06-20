Nepal: Scores perform Yoga at Lumbini ahead of International Day of Yoga

Lumbini [Nepal], June 20 : Scores of yoga enthusiasts and followers gathered at Lumbini Square in Nepal and performed various "asanas" ahead of the International Day of Yoga. It is the first time that such a large-scale Yoga event has been organised in Lumbini, the Birthplace of Lord Gautam Buddha also regarded as the "Light of Asia."

Organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal Tourism Board and Lumbini Development Trust along with the Patanjali Yog Peeth, the event was led by Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Shrivastava accompanied by Nepali Tourism Minister Sudan Kirati.

Alongside, the Chief Minister of Lumbini Province as well as the Chief of Lumbini Development Trust also participated and performed various Yoga postures.

The Indian Ambassador along with the Nepal Tourism minister and Chief Minister of the Province performed Yoga for about an hour under the guidance of a Yog Guru from the Patanjali Yog Peeth.

"Maharshi Patanjali had formulated it in a scientific way, the Patanjali Yog has been formed. A lot of saints and Rishi-Muni have contributed a lot to formulate it. Gautam Buddha also contributed to it. Though the history of Yoga started in India, Nepal also has contributed to this field," Sudan Kirati, the Tourism Minister of Nepal said while addressing the event.

The tourism minister also stated that Yoga is a gift to the world from the Indian subcontinent highlighting the benefits of the traditional exercise.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, first floated the idea of International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations.

With universal recognition and the growing popularity of yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

"Tomorrow in New York, (Indian) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders will hold an event on the occasion of International Yoga Day. This also shows that not only in India and Nepal, but Yoga is also popular all across the globe," Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava said while addressing the event.

The Indian Ambassador further stated that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu plans to hold a similar kind of event in the coming years in coordination with the Lumbini state government and other authorities on the dawn of International Day of Yoga.

"We want this event to be held at Lumbini every year on the occasion of International Yoga Day in coordination between the Indian Embassy and the Lumbini Provincial Government, central government and Development Trust either on the 20th or 21st of June. It has commenced today (Tuesday) for the very first time but in the coming years we will mark it every year," the Indian envoy added.

International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21, since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his UN address, had suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

