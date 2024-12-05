Nepal: Security beefed up with checks, police deployment for 'Vivah Panchami' celebrations

Janakpur [Nepal], December 5 : The local administration of Nepal's Janakpur has beefed up security by deploying thousands of police personnel as a sea of devotees including high-level officials from India are participating in the 'Baraat' for the 'Vivah Panchami' celebrations.

Speaking toabout the security arrangments, Bhuvaneshwar Tiwari, Dhanusha District Sub Inspector said that over 2000 security forces have been deployed.

"Attracting over half a million pilgrims from Nepal and India including high-profile dignitaries. Ensuring peace and a safe environment for everyone is our top priority. For this, we have arranged a comprehensive deployment, of over two thousand police officers- One thousand four hundred from Nepal Police, 750 from the Armed Police (Force), altogether more than two thousand security officials are deployed. For emergency, the Nepal Army is also prepared and the National Investigation Division is also supporting us for information," Tiwari said.

He further stated that it is not just a religious celebration but a moment of "cultural pride" for the country.

"This is not only a religious celebration but also a moment of cultural pride for all of us. I request all the attendees to respect the arrangement, follow the instructions of police personnel, and contribute to maintaining peace and order," he said.

Sub Inspector Tiwari added, "All the security arrangements are in place and our police personnel have already been deployed and this time we have managed all the arrangements and the security will be perfect".

The city of Janakpur in Nepal prepares itself for the 'Sita Ram Vivah Mahotsav' which is the maternal house of Goddess Sita. On November 26, Lord Ram's 'Baraat Yatra' (wedding procession) began from Ayodhya's Ramsevak Puram and reached Janakpur on Tuesday evening.

The wedding rituals took place on December 4 and 5 as per Mithila culture, and Lord Ram's Vivaah Panchami will be held on December 6.

On December 7, following the conclusion of the wedding, 'Kalevar' will be organised, and on December 8, 'Baraat' will depart from Janakpur and reach Ayodhya on the night of December 9.

