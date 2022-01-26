Nepal to elect 19 members of country's Upper House

Nepal is set to elect 19 members in National Assembly on Wednesday which is set to be vacant from March 4.

As per the electoral body of the Himalayan Nation, all necessary preparations for the election has been complete and voting would start from 9 am (local time) and end at 3 pm (local time).

The Nepal Election Commission has fixed eight voting centers and 14 polling booths across the nation to elect members. Provincial Assembly members and the mayors/chairperson and deputy mayors/deputy chairperson of local levels are the voters in this election.

The five parties in the ruling coalition have forged an alliance in the National Assembly election as well while the major Opposition party, CPN (UML), has fielded its candidates alone.

The Election Commission said the health safety protocols would be strictly adhered to at the voting centers and booths in view of the high risk of coronavirus infection. It has already issued a list of health safety protocols to be followed in the election before this.

( With inputs from ANI )

