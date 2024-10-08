Nepal to import 20 'bailey bridges' from India following flood damage

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 8 : In response to the recent devastation caused by flooding and landslides, the Government of Nepal has decided to bring in 20 bailey bridges from India.

Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport, Devendra Dahal, made this announcement during his inspection of the disaster-hit areas in Sindhupalchowk.

The heavy rainfall on September 27-28 led to significant damage across various river crossings in the nation, prompting the urgent need for temporary infrastructure solutions.

Minister Dahal said that the truss bridges would be installed soon at Tatopani, ensuring critical connectivity in the affected regions.

During their visit to Sindhupalchowk, Dahal was joined by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Defence Minister Manbir Rai.

The three federal ministers conducted an on-site evaluation of the damages inflicted by the floods and landslides, aiming to assess the situation and gather information for effective relief and rehabilitation measures.

Their visit to Khurkot included an inspection of the Khurkot Bridge, which links Sindhuli with Ramechhap district, as well as a review of the flood-affected Bhotekoshi area in Sindhupalchowk.

The relentless downpour that struck the country resulted in the tragic loss of over 245 lives and extensive property damage.

In light of these catastrophic events, the Nepalese government has declared 14 districts as disaster crisis zones for a period of three months.

This designation will facilitate smoother relief distribution and expedite rehabilitation efforts in the impacted areas.

As part of the broader recovery plan, the introduction of bailey bridges is expected to restore vital transportation links and aid in the delivery of essential services to communities severely affected by the disaster.

The government's swift action underscores its commitment to addressing the aftermath of the recent natural calamities and supporting the affected populations in their recovery efforts.

