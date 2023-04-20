Nepali Mother's day: Devotees gather at Mata Tirtha pond, offer prayers in memory of their bereaved mother

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 20 : The Matatirtha Pond which lies in the middle of hills on the outskirts of Nepal's capital was filled with revellers who thronged the pilgrimage site to pay homage to the departed souls of their mothers on Thursday.

Mata Tirtha Aunsi is a festival for mothers as it is the Nepali Mother's Day, which falls on the Nepali first month Baisakh (April/May).

"In memory of the bereaved mothers, offerings are made to the Mata (mother) in the temple that is located here. Paying homage to the deceased mother and in their remembrance we came here on Mata Tirtha Aunsi," Prakash Basnet, one of the devotees visiting the sacred pilgrimage site told .

As a tradition, off-springs wake up early in the morning, take bath and worship their mothers by giving presents and goodies. Those who don't have their mothers reach Matatirtha in Chandragiri Municipality to pay tribute to the departed souls of their mothers. Devotees upon reaching the scared Matatirtha Pond take a holy dip and observe the day by offering alms to the poor.

"Today, I came here (Matatirtha) and made offerings in name of my mother, offered butter lamps in her memory as well as offered water, remembered all the fun memories that I had with her and paid homage to her," ta Gautam, another devotee thronging the religious site told .

According to the legends, during the rule of cowherds in Nepal, one of the cowherds lost his mother and was so depressed that he went to make offerings at a water storage pond in the forest. Amazingly, he saw his mother's face appear in the water and accept his offerings.

From that day on, this day was known as Matatirtha Aunsi, the Nepali Mother's Day. People believe that coming to this place and paying homage to this day brings peace to the departed soul of their mother.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor