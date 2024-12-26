Nepal's first International Balloon Festival takes adventure tourism to newer heights

Pokhara [Nepal], December 26 : Soaring high into the sky, embracing the picturesque Himalayas in the background, the first-ever International Balloon Festival of the Himalayan Nation has taken adventure tourism to newer heights.

Participated in by 30 countries, the BYD International Balloon Festival is being held in the tourism capital of Nepalthe Pokhara City's Pame region, recognised for its adventure spots.

"People are very much excited about this festival, not only the dwellers of Pokhara; I think the whole of Nepal is. I can feel that they're excited about this festival, and I've been briefed that more than 20 international pilots are coming in. All those pilots sharing their experiences in their respective home countries might also be one of the things that can promote tourism in their home countries. In the local tourism as well, people will be coming here, enjoying the ride," Sahil Shrestha, the CEO of Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., the authorised importer of BYD in Nepal, the title sponsor of the festival, told ANI.

The nine-day festival covering a stretch of three kilometres, from Lauruk in Pokhara to Chankhapur in Pame, started on Christmas Eve and will be held till January 2, 2025.

More than two dozen balloon companies around the globe, including the host nation, Nepal, have participated in the festival. The glimmering, snow-capped mountain ranges of Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri in the early morning flights while the captivating sunset overseeing the Pokhara valley has been a chance no one would want to miss.

"Having the Himalayas surrounding you, the local people take it for granted, but every time we see them, it's amazing. The best is when you fly in the balloon; you pass a certain height, and you go above the foothills, and the mountains are just there. Every time you see them, it's a spectacular sight," Derek Hamcock, one of the pilots from the US, toldafter landing his balloon near the event venue.

The concept of international balloon festivals isn't new. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, first held in the US in 1972, sees about 500 hot air balloons flying annually in New Mexico, attracting over a million tourists. Other notable festivals include the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in England, the Saga International Balloon Fiesta in Japan, the Mondial Air Balloons Event in France, and the Cappadocia International Balloon Festival in Turkey.

During the Pokhara festival, professional pilots representing different countries have been flying hot air balloons dailyin the morning, afternoon, and evening. The festival is expected to commence with about 500 commercial flights hosting around 3,000 passengers. In addition, another 300 non-commercial flights are also planned during the nine-day festival.

The organisers estimate that Rs 68.3 million will be spent on the festival, which is expected to boost Pokhara's post-pandemic tourism recovery.

Hot air balloon flights typically last around 40 minutes, offering a panoramic view of the Pokhara Valley, including the majestic snow-capped ranges of Annapurna, Machhapuchhre, and Dhaulagiri.

