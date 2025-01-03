Nepal's Mingma G Sherpa receives heroic welcome after historic ascend of highest peaks across 7 continents

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 3 : Nepali record-setting climber Mingma G Sherpa received a heroic welcome as he returned home after achieving the successful ascend of the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Last year, Sherpa set the incredible feat of becoming the first Nepali to successfully summit all eight 8,000-meter peaks without supplemental oxygen.

Hailing from Rolwaling of Dolakha District bordering the Tibetan side of Nepal, Sherpa on October 4, stood atop Shishapangma (8,027 meters) in Tibet becoming the first climber from Nepal to scale 14 of the 8,000-meter peaks without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Mingma G climbed Mt Dhaulagiri, Mt Kanchenjunga and Mt Everest in 2022 without using supplemental oxygen. The IFMGA guide scaled Manaslu in 2021, Gasherbrum-II in 2019, Lhotse and Broad Peak in 2018, K2, Makalu and Nanga Parbat in 2017, Gasherbrum-I in 2016 and Annapurna in 2015 without using bottled oxygen.

"I am very happy, that I could climb all the highest peaks in seven continents across the globe. I had that dream of taking Nepal's name to the top of the world and becoming an expert. On October 4, 2024, I completed my forte to climb all 14 peaks above the altitude of 8,000 meters without supplementary oxygen and my latest ascends comes as a continuation of that forte to climb the 7 highest mountains of seven continents," Mingma G Sherpa toldas he received a heroic welcome.

Mingma has been mountaineering since 2006 with accomplishments including 5 summits of Everest, 4 summits of Mt Manaslua, as well as summits on Mt Kanchenjunga, Annapurna, Lhotse, Dhaulagiri Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum-I & II, Broad

Peak, a solo ascent Nepal on Mt Chobuje, and a new route on Chobuje.

"All these ascends that I am making are not to break or set the records. I am driven by

the determination that Nepali should explore the mountains in series which hasn't been achieved till now. We (Sherpa's) have a very long climbing history associated with the expedition and I feel that we should have that ability to climb the mountains that exist out there in the world no matter the country. I would continue to work on the betterment of the climbing sector and continue working on it. I aim to bring the highest award- the Golden Ice Award here to Nepal for climbing," Mingma explained.

The record-holding climber was honoured with the Honorary Goodwill Ambassador for 'Nepal Tourism Year 2011', the Tenzing Hillary Award 2021, and the National Award by former Nepali President Vidya Devi Bhandari in 2021.

