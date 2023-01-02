Nepal's Pokhara Int'l Airport comes into operation

Kathmandu, Jan 2 The newly-built Pokhara Regional International Airport, the third international airport in Nepal, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at a special ceremony.

A Buddha Air flight carrying Dahal was saluted with water cannon when it landed at the new airport on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"With this airport, Pokhara has become the centre of connectivity with many countries," Prachanda said at the inauguration ceremony which attracted hundreds of thousands of audience.

Pokhara is a popular tourist destination in central Nepal.

"Nobody will dispute the contribution of Pokhara International Airport to the economic development of the district, the metropolitan city and the whole nation, because of the enhanced connectivity established by this airport," Prachanda said.

Buddha Air, Shree Airlines, Yeti Airlines, and Guna Air have started conducting daily flights to and from the newly-built international airport.

Meanwhile, Himalaya Airlines performed a successful demonstration flight at the airport, becoming the first airline to land Airbus A320-214 in Pokhara.

The China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd was entrusted with the contract to build PRIA as a part of China's Belt and Road Initiative cooperation in May 2014.

Construction work of the airport started in July 2017 at an estimated cost of 22 billion NPR.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor