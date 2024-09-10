Nepal's ruling alliance prepares no-confidence motion against Deputy House Speaker

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 10 : Nepal's ruling alliance is preparing a no-confidence motion against Deputy House Speaker, Indira Rana Magar, from office, citing her 'incompetence' as one of the reasons.

Citing Article 91 of the Constitution, the ruling coalition has planned to present an impeachment resolution in the House of Representatives to remove Deputy Speaker Rana, alleging that she has not fulfilled the duties expected of her role.

"Meeting of the ruling coalition that was held on Monday discussed and made the decision to file a no-confidence motion against the Deputy House Speaker over her functioning," a senior leader from the ruling coalition confirmed ANI.

Article 91, sub-section (6)(c) of the Constitution stipulates that if a resolution to remove the Speaker or Deputy Speaker is passed by a two-thirds majority of the total members of the House, the individual in question shall be removed from office.

The move to remove Rana, who was appointed Deputy Speaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) quota, has stirred the political landscape. One-fourth of the members of the House of Representatives can file an impeachment motion.

The CPN-UML, led by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, has issued a directive to its MPs instructing them not to leave Kathmandu until September 19. This internal circular is part of the party's preparations for the potential removal of the Deputy Speaker.

A party leader confirmed that the circular is intended to keep MPs in the city as the party moves forward with this plan.

Recently, there was a controversy over Indira Rana Magar's letter to the United States Embassy in Kathmandu to schedule visa interviews for six people, including herself.

On February 26, 2023, Magar had written a letter to the embassy to arrange dates for visa interviews, saying she and five others were going to the US to participate in the NGO CSW67 event held in New York.

In the letter, she had mentioned that the event was important for everyone, including herself and she had given top priority to the invitation from the United Nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor