Nepal's teenager Nima Rini Sherpa becomes youngest person to summit 14 peaks above 8000 metres

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 9 : Nepal's teenage Sherpa climber, Nima Rinji Sherpa (18) on Wednesday created a world record as the youngest person to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

Expedition organizer, Seven Summit Treks, took to Instagram to announce the feat by a teenage climber after he reached the summit of Mount Shishapangma.

"Nima Rinji Sherpa, at the remarkable age of 18 years and 5 months, has made history by becoming the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world's highest peaks over 8000m. Accompanied by his climbing partners Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, who also completed the 14x8000ers. Nima reached the summit of Mount Shishapangma (8,027m) early this morning at 6:05 am (China local time)," Seven Summit announced in a post on Instagram.

The teenage climber was waiting for permits from the Chinese side which came in September, opening his way for the record-setting attempt. Nima Rinji started off for his record-setting summit attempt in September 2022 by climbing 8,163 meters of Mount Manaslu. He completed his forte to climb all 14 peaks in two years and ten days, according to the expedition organizer.

As per the record from the Department of Tourism, Nima Rinji ascended Mount Manaslu (8163m) on September 30, 2022, Mt. Everest (8848.86m) on May 24, 2023, Mt Lhotse (8516m) on May 23, 2024, Mt Nanga Parbat (8126m) on June 26, 2023, Mt Gasherbrum I (8068m) on July 18, 2023, Mt. Gasherbrum Il (8035m) on July 19, 2023 and Mt Broad Peak (8047m) on July 23, 2023.

He successfully scaled, Mt K2 (8611m) on July 27, 2023, Mt. Cho-Oyu (8188m) on October 6, 2023, Mt. Dhaulagiri (8167m) on September 29, 2023, Mt. Annapurna | (8091m) without Oxygen on 12th April, 2024, Mt. Makalu (8485m) on May 4, 2024, Mt Kanchenjunga (8586m) on June 8, 2024, and Mt Shishapangma (8027m) - October 9, 2024.

