Netanyahu holds meeting on hostages, sends team to Doha for negotiations

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the issue of Israeli hostages and missing persons.

The meeting included Defense Minister Israel Katz, top security officials, and U.S. negotiators from both the outgoing and incoming administrations.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu instructed Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and their team to travel to Doha. The delegation will work to advance negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages. (ANI/TPS)

