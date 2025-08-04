Netanyahu pushes for hostage release through "decisive military victory" amid cabinet split

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 4 : Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for the release of hostages through a "decisive military victory" as an understanding forms that Hamas is not interested in a deal, a diplomatic source told The Times of Israel on Sunday.

The source's comments came as relatives of the captives criticized reports of expanded military operations in Gaza and slammed Netanyahu's video statement reacting to harrowing hostage footage, which suggested there was no ceasefire hostage deal in sight.

"In an understanding that Hamas is not interested in a deal" the source said "the prime minister is pushing for the release of hostages through decisive military victory, combined with the entry of humanitarian aid to areas outside the combat zone, and, as much as possible, outside of Hamas control." The source, quoted by several Hebrew outlets, did not explain how the plan would be implemented.

According to The Times of Israel the source added "Israel is in contact with the Americans" noting U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's comments that Washington wants to end the Gaza war rather than expand it, and is no longer interested in partial hostage deals.

Channel 12 News reported that with the U.S. moving away from temporary ceasefire arrangements in exchange for some hostages Israel is expected to decide this week whether to intensify its Gaza offensive or allow more time for a potential deal even at the risk of harm to hostages.

The decision is reportedly dividing Israel's security cabinet. While Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz remain undecided The Times of Israel said Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs are in favor of expanding the fighting.

In contrast IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Shas leader Aryeh Deri, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Mossad chief David Barnea, the Shin Bet negotiator known as "Mem," and Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, who is handling the hostage portfolio, reportedly oppose the move.

In a video released Sunday Netanyahu reacted to disturbing hostage footage of Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, saying "I understand exactly what Hamas wants. It doesn't want a deal. It wants to break us with these horrifying videos, with the false horror propaganda it spreads across the world."

He said he was "shocked" by the "horrifying videos" in which David is seen digging what he fears is his own grave. Netanyahu added "As the hostages waste away in a dungeon... the Hamas monsters surrounding them they have thick, fleshy arms. They have everything they need to eat. They are starving them the way the Nazis starved the Jews."

"But we will not break" the premier declared. "I am filled with even greater determination to free our captive sons, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel."

The Times of Israel reported that the Hostages and Missing Families Forum harshly criticized Netanyahu's stance, accusing him of leading both Israel and the hostages "to the abyss."

"Netanyahu is preparing the greatest scam" the Forum said. "The talk, which has been heard again and again, about releasing the hostages through decisive victory, is a fraud."

"For 22 months now the public has been sold the illusion that military pressure and intense fighting will bring the hostages back" it added. "Even before the draft for a comprehensive deal was written, we're being told there is no feasibility for a deal."

"The truth must be told Expanding the war endangers the lives of the hostages who are at risk of imminent death. We saw the chilling images of the hostages in the tunnels, they won't survive more long days of horror" the group added. Expanding the Gaza war "is a guarantee of the failure of the century."

Despite Netanyahu's public reaction to the hostage videos The Times of Israel said Hebrew media reported that Israel's cabinet and security forums had already been briefed that hostages were being starved.

Ynet cited sources familiar with the issue as saying "The visual was still devastating, but it's not something we didn't know."

A recent closed-door security briefing reportedly warned "The hostages are suffering difficult captivity conditions. Their conditions are deteriorating their captors are starving them. This didn't happen because of lack of access to food the captors received orders to starve the hostages and give them minimal food, only to keep them alive."

Braslavski and David are believed to be among 20 hostages still alive in Gaza. All were abducted during the October 7 2023 Hamas led attack on southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 hostages taken. According to The Times of Israel the remains of at least 28 confirmed dead hostages including an IDF soldier killed in 2014 are also being held in Gaza.

