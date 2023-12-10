Netanyahu speaks to Putin amid growing tensions with Russia over Gaza

Tel Aviv, Dec 10 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday spoke with the Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone amid growing tensions between the two countries over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“The Prime Minister spoke with Putin for around fifty minutes,” the Israeli PMO said.

In the recently held UN Security Council meeting at New York, the Russians had supported a resolution which called for ceasefire and peace in Gaza while the U.S had vetoed the resolution and the U.K had abstained from voting.

