Netanyahu speaks with parents of released hostage

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Saturday, 25 January 2025, spoke with Shira and Eli Albag, the parents of Shiri Albag, one of four IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers taken captive on October 7, 2023, who were released today.

"My wife and I, together with the entire people of Israel, embrace Liri and her friends who have emerged into a great light," Prime Minister Netanyahu told them. "I am pleased that in our great efforts, of the IDF and all those involved, we succeeded in bringing this about. This is truly a great day. We are working on the release of everyone else." (ANI/TPS)

