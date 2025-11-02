Netanyahu vows to disarm Hamas, urges Lebanon to rein in Hezbollah

Jerusalem, Nov 2 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to disarm Hamas and demilitarise the Gaza Strip, saying his government would keep targeting remaining militant cells despite a ceasefire that took effect last month.

"Some Hamas cells remain active in parts of Gaza under our control, and we are systematically eliminating them," Netanyahu told ministers, citing areas in Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Disarming Hamas and demilitarising the Gaza Strip is our guiding principle," he said, adding that it was a goal he had agreed on with US President Donald Trump. "If it cannot be achieved one way, it will be achieved another."

Netanyahu said Israeli forces would continue to act to protect troops still in Gaza, adding that Israel would notify its US allies of operations "but will not ask their permission." He said Israel would not compromise its "supreme security responsibility."

His remarks came as the White House works to preserve the ceasefire and secure further hostage releases, even as Israeli strikes have continued, though at a reduced pace.

Gaza health authorities said on Sunday that at least 236 Palestinians had been killed and 600 wounded by Israeli fire since the truce began more than three weeks ago, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 68,865.

Netanyahu also urged Lebanon's government to enforce its commitment to disarm Hezbollah, accusing the group of rearming, and warned that Israel would act in self-defence if necessary.

Separately, Defence Minister Israel Katz called on Beirut to remove Hezbollah forces from southern Lebanon, saying in a statement that "maximum enforcement will continue and intensify -- we will not allow any threat to residents of the north."

The Israeli military said it killed four members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force on Saturday in the latest strike, part of ongoing cross-border attacks that have persisted despite the ceasefire reached last November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor