Netherlands Consul-General for South India, Karnataka Chief Minister discuss Dutch investments in state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 : Netherlands Consul-General for South India Ewout de Wit met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday and discussed Dutch investments in Karnataka, joint innovation initiatives, as well as different trade missions that are being planned.

"It was good to meet @CMofKarnataka this evening. We spoke about #Dutch investments in #Karnataka, joint #innovation initiatives, as well as different #trade missions that are being planned. Great to hear Karnataka will remain a prime location for foreign investment in #India," the Netherlands Consul-General tweeted on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted: "Netherland's Consulate General in Bangalore, Ewout de Wit cordially met Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah today. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Industries and Commerce Department, was also present."

Recently, the second Cyber Dialogue between India and the Netherlands was held in the national capital to build comprehensive and deeper cyber cooperation between respective cyber agencies and departments of both countries.

This Cyber Dialogue will provide both countries with a platform to discuss contemporary topics of importance in cyberspace and a range of high-profile issues of mutual interest, according to the official MEA release.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Cyber Diplomacy Division) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Muanpuii Saiawi, and Nathalie Jaarsma, Ambassador-at-Large for Security Policy and Cyber of Netherlands, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

