New Airport Regulations For Those Who are traveling To Dubai

There have been some significant changes in airport regulations. Those planning to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) i.e. Dubai in particular need to understand the new rules, otherwise travelers may face fines. Or the items in the passengers' bags may be thrown away by airport security personnel.

Oil paintings, photos, cards, books, magazines and idols that violate Islamic norms cannot be carried on the plane to Dubai. Counterfeit notes cooked or home-cooked meals, frozen chickens and other birds are also prohibited on the plane.



Which items are banned?

Passengers are prohibited from carrying hashish, cocaine, leaf and tabeer in their carry-on bags. All kinds of drugs are also banned.

Passengers cannot also carry goods imported from restricted countries. Carrying of raw ivory, rhinoceros horns, gambling materials and machines, three-layered fishing nets is also prohibited.