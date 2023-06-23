"New chapter" added to India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership: PM Modi

Washington DC [US], June 23 : After holding extensive bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) underscored that a "new chapter" has been added to the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.

He added that ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific is the joint priority of both countries.

Addressing the joint press conference with President Joe Biden, PM Modi said, "Today's date holds immense prominence in the history of the India-US relationship. With the discussion and important decisions today, a new chapter has been added to our comprehensive global strategic partnership, adding a new synergy and direction. Today, the US is India's largest trading partner. We have decided that we will resolve all the business-related pending matters and make a new start," he added.

Both leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the Quad partnership. The Quad comprises Japan, India, Australia, and the US. The four countries in 2017 gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quadrilateral coalition or "Quad" to counter China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific.

Acknowledging the necessity of having stringent measures to combat cross-border terrorism amidst the uncertainties prevailing worldwide, he stressed that "ensuring peace and security in the Indo-Pacific is the joint priority of India and the US and the two countries need to develop a resilient supply chain amid the uncertainties".

"We discussed enhancing our Quad partnership. India and the US are walking shoulder to shoulder against terrorism and extremism. We believe that strict measures are needed to stop cross-border terrorismWe have also decided that amid global uncertainties, India and the US will develop reliable, resilient global supply chains and value chains. Our close defence ties represent our mutual trust and common initiatives," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for accepting the proposal to add 'Africa' as a permanent member of the G20.

He also informed that the US will open its consulates in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru and similarly, India will open its consulate in Seattle.

PM Modi added, "The huge crowd at the White House show that Indian Americans are the real strength of our relationship. We welcome the US decision to open consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Similarly, we will open a new consulate in Seattle".

"Under our G20 presidency, we are giving strength to 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and giving voice to the Global South. I thank President Biden for granting support to my proposal of making Africa a permanent G20 member. I firmly believe that the world's two largest democracies - India and the US will be able to fulfil the aspirations of expectations and aspirations of the whole world," he added.

PM Modi further said that the two countries aim to develop a strong and futuristic partnership through iCET (Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies).

"iCET, the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies has emerged as an important technical framework. We are developing a strong and futuristic partnership by enhancing our support in sectors like Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, space, quantum, and telecoms. The decision by US companies like Micron, Google and Applied Materials to invest in India is proof of that relationship. I also got the opportunity to discuss with several other CEOs. During that interaction also, I sensed enthusiasm and positive thinking for India.

Prime Minister Modi said that the two leaders also took many new initiatives in the direction of clean energy including green hydron, wind energy, battery storage, and carbon capture.

"We have gone past the buyer-seller relationship and entered co-partnership, co-production and co-development. The decision of General Electric to build engines in India through the Technology Transfer agreement is a landmark agreement. It wil open employment opportunities in both countries and also give a new shape to our defence partnership," he said.

Stressing on the people-to-people ties, PM Modi announced that India will open a new consulate in Seattle and will also join the Artemis Accords.

"Today, we have also decided to agree to join the Artemis Accords. We have taken a long leap in our space cooperation. People-to-people ties are the strongest pillar of India and US partnership. More than 40 lakh people are playing a role in the development of the US," he said.

